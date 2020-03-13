VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are responding to a serious assault at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey that happened at 8:25 a.m. on Friday.

A member of the school staff was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital. The school is currently in lockdown, and police are asking the public to stay away while the lockdown is in place.

A suspect was seen leaving the school grounds in a grey Kia car, and police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle leaving, or who might have CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact police at 604-599-0502.

This is a developing story and will be added to throughout the day.