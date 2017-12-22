

CTV Vancouver





Twelve students are uninjured after a collision that sent a rowboat through the windshield of a school bus in Shawnigan Lake, B.C. Friday morning.

Icy conditions caused the School District 79 bus to lose control at around 8 a.m. on Renfrew Road at Decca Road. The truck was associated with the Canadian Amateur Rowing Association and one of its boats loaded on the trailer went through the bus’s windshield.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to the Cowichan District Hospital. All 12 students from George Bonner Elementary and Ecole Cobble Hill were assessed on the scene and while shaken, were physically unharmed.

In a statement, Shawnigan Lake Mounties said the lack of serious injuries was “miraculous.” RCMP Victim Services will follow up with the affected students at their schools.

On Facebook, Shawnigan Lake residents commended the quick response time of emergency crews and for those who helped to direct traffic in the area.

The vehicles have now been towed away and all roads in the area are open.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP said road conditions were the primary cause of the crash and that all drivers should be prepared for black ice and drive with caution.