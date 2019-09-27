

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Information from the investigation into three homicides in northern B.C. is expected to be released by RCMP Friday afternoon.

In July, a nationwide manhunt for 18-year-old Kam McLeod and 19-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky ensued after three people were found dead in remote parts of the province.

Interactive map: trace the timeline of the nationwide manhunt

The two teens were named suspects in the deaths of Australian tourist Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck.

On Aug. 8, McLeod's and Schmegelsky's bodies were found in northern Manitoba, 3,300 kilometres away from where Dyck's body had been discovered in B.C. nearly three weeks earlier. An autopsy suggested that they had died of suicide by gunfire.

Mounties announced Wednesday they would release a report into their investigation Friday afternoon. Media will get access to the report at 1 p.m. during a technical briefing, then remarks will be made publicly at 2:15 p.m.

Follow CTVNewsVancouver.ca for a livestream of the news conference and to read a full copy of the report.