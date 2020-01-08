VANCOUVER -- Police are warning the public about a discount flight scam that involves a popular smartphone app.

Authorities said scammers are convincing people to give up their personal details and credit card information via WhatsApp – a free messaging app owned by Facebook – in order to book low-cost flights between India and Vancouver.

Two people have come forward in recent weeks to report fraudulent activity on their credit cards after falling for the scam. Both victims said they saw the discount flights advertised on Punjabi-language TV and in Punjabi-language newspapers.

"These incidents are actively being investigated and police are currently looking to identify the individuals involved," Surrey RCMP Cpl. Dan Klassen said in a news release.

"This is a new trend of note and we are bringing the details to light so that the public are aware of the scam and can take steps to protect themselves."

To avoid being scammed, police said people should never give up personal information or credit card details to unknown third parties via smartphone apps, and only book flights using secure websites or licenced travel agents.

Police also recommend people check their credit card statements regularly to watch for fraud.

Authorities said anyone who believes they or a family member might have been duped by the scam should contact police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

People can also contact Equifax and Transunion to protect their credit score.