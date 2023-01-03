Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police say

Increasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.

The New Westminster Police Department urged residents to be wary, noting that fraudsters can manipulate phone numbers so that calls appear as though they're coming directly from the CRA.

In a news release, department spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott noted the government does not accept payment in cryptocurrency.

"The Canada Revenue Agency does not want Bitcoin," Scott said. "Furthermore, we would like to remind everyone that the CRA does not contact people by telephone and the CRA never arrests anyone for outstanding balances owed."

Authorities warned that scammers can also mask their calls so they appear to be coming from police.

The NWPD suggested that residents speak with elderly friends and relatives to explain how the scammers operate, to help ensure they do not become victimized.

Anyone who suspects they have been contacted by a CRA scammer can call the government and confirm whether they were speaking with an actual employee. In British Columbia, individuals can phone 1-800-959-8281 and businesses can phone 1-8000-959-5525.

More information on CRA scam calls is available on the Government of Canada website.