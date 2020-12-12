VANCOUVER -- An altered shotgun, cash and illicit drugs were seized from a car in North Vancouver, say RCMP.

On the evening of Dec. 8, RCMP say they pulled a speeding car over after it failed to signal a lane change.

“The officer spotted the vehicle as it entered the Second Narrows Bridge travelling above the posted speed limit,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries in a news statement.

When the police officer saw that the driver then failed to use a turn signal as it changed lanes, he pulled the car over.

“Once he identified the three occupants, he discovered one of them was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant," continued Sgt. DeVries.

Police allege they found several illegal items in the car.

“(The officer) arrested the man, and a search of the vehicle incidental to the arrest revealed a sizeable amount of cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a sawed off shotgun."

RCMP say that 35-year-old Surrey resident Benjamin James Gilleland was held in custody before being brought in front of a judge on an outstanding warrant, while the two other people in the car were released at the scene. The police did not specify who the items belonged to.

"Nobody enjoys being pulled over and possibly served a ticket," said Sgt. DeVries in the statement.

"But the truth is, this type of enforcement does so much more than just keep our streets safe from poor drivers. Traffic enforcement often enables us to identify dangerous offenders and remove guns and drugs off our streets."