

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





Saving money for your child's education has been made easier with Registered Education Savings Plans, or RESPs, but before you invest there are a lot of things to consider to ensure you can access all of the money when the time comes.

Johanna Harte has been investing in an RESP for her daughter, Shan, for years. Along with her own regular contributions, she received government grants and the fund now sits at $54,000.

"I looked at it as free money. I like free money," said Johanna of the government grant money she received.

Shan is an accomplished ballet dancer and now wants to teach others.But about $7,200 in government contributions and growth is about to disappear because the ballet school that Shan wants to attend, HZ Classique ttps://www.balletclassique.com/, is not a designated educational institute with the Canadian government.

“I think it’s unfair to a lot of people,” said Johanna. “It’s not a one size fits all program.”

“That is a tough one,” said financial advisor Kim Thompson with Aviso Wealth. “You’ll never know where your child’s going to go.”

When investing in an RESP, remember:

The school must be certified by the government

Some RESP plans have upfront fees and restrictions

There are limitations on withdrawals

Collapsing the plan can be complicated

“But it should never stop you from contributing,” advises Thompson.

The federal government told CTV News that HZ Classique was certified in 2012 and can be again for no cost. It just needs to reapply.

“It’s very important,” said Shan, “It’s literally my education.”

In the arts finding the training you need at a certified school can be more difficult. The same goes if you want to study abroad.

“I think the rules are outdated,” said Johanna. ”They can’t use it for everything, unless we can somehow get the government to change the rules.”

But the government says the rules are in place so it can keep an oversight of how the money is being spent.

If the school doesn’t end up getting accreditation, Johanna will be left to collapse the plan, which means she will lost the government grant money. The initial contributions to the RESP are not taxed, but investment growth would be subject to tax and a penalty, unless she has room in an RRSP to roll the money into.