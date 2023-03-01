Saskatchewan youth in B.C. for Canucks' celebration of Indigenous culture

It's a long way from the remote communities of northern Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Rogers Arena – but 16 Indigenous youth made the trek this week to take in the Vancouver Canucks' annual First Nations Celebration Game.

“When I was younger, I used to always dream about watching an NHL game. Now it’s becoming a reality, right?” said Isaiah Herman, a 16-year-old from Buffalo Narrows. “Here I am watching the Canucks practice in Vancouver. It’s my first time here, too.”

The trip, sponsored by NexGen Energy, which has projects underway in northern Saskatchewan, is to recognize the contributions the youth have made in their communities.

"These kids here have had the opportunity to join us because they're involved in sports, good stewards in their community, and leadership and community members have said, 'Give them the opportunity,'” said Adam Engdahl, NexGen’s vice-president of community.

As the group took in the Canucks practice on Wednesday, some scored priceless souvenirs, including a hockey stick winger Brock Boeser gave to one of the teens.

But the real treat came after most of the pros had left the ice. That’s when arena staff dimmed the lights and Canucks PA announcer Al Murdoch introduced each of the youth as they skated onto the ice.

They spent the next hour working on hockey skills with Canucks forward Dakota Joshua, who also shared some inspiring words, encouraging the kids to pursue their dreams.

"(It's about) opening up doors to see maybe things they haven't seen before and giving them that visualization that you can be anything you want to be,” said Joshua. “Really opening their eyes to see that the future is endless and full of possibilities.”

On Thursday, the group will watch the Canucks' First Nations Celebration Game from a private suite at the arena as the Canucks pay tribute Indigenous culture and history.

"It brings me so much joy,” said Aaliyah Cheecham, a 17-year-old from Clearwater River Dene Nation.

“We're finally getting the recognition and acknowledgement that we deserve, which is very important because we have been dismissed since forever.”

At the end of the week, the youth will head home to Saskatchewan with amazing memories – and an eye towards a bright future.