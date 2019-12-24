VANCOUVER -- Reindeer need to follow the rules of the road just like everybody else.

That's the message from Metro Vancouver Transit Police after officers caught "Rudolph" failing to use his turn signal while driving "Santa" around in a motorcycle sidecar.

Authorities said they spotted the festively dressed duo driving through Port Moody on Monday afternoon and pulled them over for a chat.

But in the spirit of the season, police spared the red-nosed motorist a $121 ticket.

"Our officers spoke with them, took some photos, and wrote Rudolph a warning ticket and that was the end of it," Sgt. Clint Hampton said.

Police shared a video of the encounter on Twitter along with a picture of the ticket, which lists the driver's address as "North Pole" and the make of the vehicle as "Santa's Sleigh." In the box for birthdate it says "ageless."

Hampton said the incident was a legitimate traffic stop and not staged by police, but that it should still serve as a reminder to people to drive responsibly as they're rushing around doing last-minute holiday errands.

"We want people to be safe," Hampton said. "It's Christmas time so we're just wishing people a safe, happy holiday."