Same suspect may be responsible for recent sex offences in 2 B.C. towns, RCMP say

Mounties from two detachments in the B.C. Interior believe the same suspect was responsible for a pair of recent sexual offences in their jurisdictions.

The incidents occurred on Oct. 21, first in Sicamous and later about 30 kilometres away in Salmon Arm, according to a joint news release from RCMP in both municipalities.

SICAMOUS GROPING

The first incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and involved a man groping a 14-year-old. An earlier release on the incident from Sicamous RCMP indicates that the teen was walking with a 13-year-old friend near Parkview Elementary School and Parkland Mall.

According to police, the man approached the pair and began asking a question, but he didn't finish his sentence before grabbing the 14-year-old. Both teens screamed, and the man released his grip, allowing them to run away.

Police did not specify the genders of the teens involved.

Mounties described the suspect as a clean-shaven white man who was wearing a dark toque, sunglasses, a medical mask, dark pants, dark shoes and a black zip-up jacket with grey stripes on the sleeves.

In an appeal for more information on the case Thursday, Sicamous RCMP released a surveillance photo of the suspect walking in a parking lot.

SALMON ARM INDECENT EXPOSURE

Not quite five hours later, around 9:20 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to the 100 block of Hudson Avenue Northwest after receiving a complaint about a man exposing himself.

The man fled the scene after being confronted by staff at a business in the area, police said.

Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

Salmon Arm RCMP released a photo of the suspect in the incident Thursday, describing him as a white man wearing a grey toque, sunglasses, a medical mask, grey pants, dark shoes and a brown hoodie.

"Investigators from both detachments feel that these incidents may be linked, and that the suspect may be the same person," said Sgt. Simon Scott, of Salmon Arm RCMP, in the joint release.

"If anyone recognizes this suspect they are asked to immediately contact the police."

Anyone with information on either of the incidents, or who may have been in the area at the time they happened, is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878, or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044, police said.