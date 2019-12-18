VANCOUVER -- The Salvation Army says donations are down a staggering 76 per cent during its most important season for fundraising.

The charity's Christmas Kettle Campaign is a staple around the holidays, with volunteers spread throughout 400 Canadian communities and 130 countries.

Shoppers are accustomed to seeing Santa ringing his bell inviting them to donate, but this year it seems fewer people are digging into their pockets.

The charity said it has only raised $30,000 of its $120,000 goal – the lowest its seen in five years.

Michelle Boileau, a divisional manager at The Salvation Army, said the Kettle Campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year. The charity takes in nearly 70 per cent of its annual donations from November to December.

“Low numbers will directly affect our entire year that’s coming in terms of being able to feed, clothe and shelter vulnerable people in Vancouver," said Boileau.

While a lack of cash on hand may be a factor in this years’ donation dip, Vancouverites can donate by card at more than half of the 20 kettles set up, said Boileau.

With seven days before Christmas, the charity is hoping for a "strong outpouring of support from the public," Salvation Army said in a media release. People can donate online or by phoning 1-800-SAL-ARMY.