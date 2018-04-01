

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





Serving Easter lunch at the Salvation Army's Downtown Eastside location in Vancouver has a special meaning for Christina Petrina.

"Giving back is a huge part of what keeps me clean," she said. "I was loaded for 22 years. No recollection of any holidays, anything like that."

Dressed in a festive rabbit headband, she helped give out 1,000 dishes of Easter fare at the annual holiday event meant to give Vancouver's most vulnerable residents a warm meal in a welcoming space.

"This community … They're invisible to the general population. But on days like this they're treated like royalty," she said. "A nice hot meal, sit down service and placemats—all that kind of stuff that when you're on the street you don't get a lot of."

Nearly a decade ago, Petrina said she struggling to get by like many of the diners.

"I believe in layers of trauma," she said. "I went into foster care as a teenager. I didn't have access to counselling … When I wanted to kill myself I went through the yellow pages looking for help."

She started her recovery journey in a treatment program for women with the Salvation Army. May 3 is her nine-year anniversary of being drug and alcohol free.

She began working for the Salvation Army 2 ½ years ago. She says her life now is beautiful, and she believes anyone can recover given the right opportunities.

"Addiction is a dirty word … But there are many faces [to it]. And we do recover," she said.

Petrina said she wants to see more stories like hers of people who have recovered and "are productive members of society."

As she helped serve hundreds of pounds of ham and potatoes, she said all she can hope for is that diners feel like they belong.

Jim Coggles, executive director of Vancouver Harbourlight, said stories like Petrina's help inspire pride and hope that individuals can rise out of their circumstances. He says 30 per cent of his organization's front line staff have come through its programs over the years.

"We believe in the dignity of all people and we believe we have a role to play in helping those who are less fortunate," he said.

Chris Holmberg, a Salvation Army program participant, said he's already feeling inspired after a month and a half of treatment.

"This is making a big change in my life. Like, when I get out I wouldn't mind doing things in the community and extending my hand as well," he said.

That's all Petrina could hope for as she gave out gifts of candy, Kleenexes and rain ponchos to guests.

"We all have a life waiting for us that is fabulous," she said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst