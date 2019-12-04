The Salvation Army has a history in Canada that dates back more than 130 years. They are present in 400 communities across the country and with the help of donations and volunteers they do plenty within Vancouver and around BC. Some initiatives they take part in throughout the year include summer camps, emergency disaster services, food services, housing and shelter and social service programs.

On CTV Morning Live the team recently attended The Salvation Army's 18th Annual Hope in The City Breakfast at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This Christmas traditiion is a fundraising and awareness event that brings together thought leaders from around the province.Many stories are shared through the morning that illustrate the difference The Salvation Army is making to lives within the community.

For those looking for other ways to give back the annual Christmas Kettle campaign is underway. This iconic fundraising campaign is present in over 40 communities across BC. The goal is to raise $4.5 million dollars in an effort to feed, clothe and shelter individuals and families in need.

Toy Mountain is a great event to take part in within the community. It is hard to not be filled with joy as the toy pile starts to grow. The two day event takes place on Thursday December 5th and Friday December 6th. CTV will be doing broadcasts live on location at Guildford Town Centre. Viewers from all over the Lower Mainland are encouraged to come by and donate toys and cash. Not only will the team from CTV Vancouver be on site, but you'll also have a chance to see the faces behind 103.5 QMFM, 94.5 Virgin Radio and TSN 1040. For those that drop off their donation between 5:30a.m. and 10a.m. you'll be able to pick up a free Triple O's Original Sunny Start breakfast sandwich. All the excitement will be taking place at Centre Court and the team looks forward to seeing Toy Mountain grow. In 2018, more than 10, 000 toys were donated and more than $76 600 was raised.