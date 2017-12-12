A North Vancouver hair salon set up to give a cut to a charity benefiting those with mental illness actually received nearly $100,000 from the charity instead, according to documents obtained by CTV News.

Joy Hair Salon turned into a scandal that prompted the federal government to revoke the Canadian Bipolar Foundation’s charitable status, and was one factor that ended the career of a respected North Shore psychiatrist.

Letters from the Canada Revenue Agency detail a series of payments from the charity to the Lonsdale Quay salon, whose then-owner told media outlets when it began in 2013 that it was a social enterprise.

“One hundred per cent of the profits go to the mental health community,” said Terri Howie, who ran the salon at the time and was a patient of the charity’s president, Dr. Paul Termansen.

But behind the scenes, business wasn’t good. The CRA letter says Joy Hair Salon had run through an initial $70,000 start-up fund provided by the Canadian Bipolar Foundation “for start-up, development and leased space costs," with the intention it would generate money for the organization.

“Within a year after opening, the salon faced bankruptcy and in 2014, the Organization (Canadian Bipolar Foundation) provided an additional $25,000 grant to the salon to provide closure of all responsibilities of the Organization, even though the Organization was not legally responsible for the salon,” the letter says.

Howie was also driving the charity’s Smart Car, according to the letter.

All of those were gifts that charities aren’t allowed to make, said the CRA, which revoked the charity’s status in June.

The charity’s closure meant a loss of services for people who are newly diagnosed with bipolar disorder, said Chris Dorais, who was on the charity’s board until this spring.

“The main piece was building a peer support program, the curriculum for the program was to teach peer support workers to work with people with bipolar disorder,” Dorais said.

A loan agreement from 2013 shows that Dr. Termansen also personally financed the venture through a loan of $45,000.

Howie sued Dr. Termansen, alleging his reaction to the loss of money was “highly injurious of Terri Howie’s mental health…

“Dr. Termansen has accused Terri Howie of misappropriation of funds and fraud, however, none of the accusations have been proven and access to the business accounts for review have been denied,” according to Howie’s lawsuit.

Documents indicate Howie’s lawsuit was dismissed.

Howie also complained to the regulatory body for doctors, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

The College and Dr. Termansen agreed in 2015 that he would resign as a psychiatrist, pay $14,000, and admit to hugging patients inappropriately and going into an inappropriate business relationship with a patient.

Dr. Termansen is now in his mid-eighties, and his health is deteriorating rapidly, said a family member.

“It has cost him everything he has and more,” the family member said. “He is up to his neck in debts. He has no way of repaying it.

“The whole thing with this woman and the salon was a ludicrous misadventure. It cost him tens of thousands of dollars. And that’s why he’s totally broke.”

The family member said the salon incident shouldn’t detract from his legacy for decades of treating patients in the Lower Mainland.

Howie and her lawyer didn’t return phone calls and messages.

Joy Hair Salon is now under new ownership as a private business with a changed name and is not related to Howie or the previous business, the new owner told CTV News.