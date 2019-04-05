

The federal government is warning Canadians about a salmonella outbreak affecting six provinces, including British Columbia.

In a statement issued Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said the source of the outbreak has not been identified, adding that Ottawa is working with provincial health agencies as well as the Canada Food Inspection Agency to investigate.

As of Friday, there had been 63 confirmed cases of salmonella infection, the government said, including 23 in B.C., 10 in Alberta, eight in Saskatchewan, 10 in Manitoba, 10 in Ontario and two in Quebec.

"Individuals became sick between November 2018 and March 2019," the warning read. "Eighteen individuals have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported; however, it has not been determined whether salmonella was a contributing cause in these deaths. Individuals who became ill are between one and 87 years of age."

There could be more infections that have not been reported, PHAC added.

According to the warning, symptoms of salmonella typically start about 72 hours after exposure and include fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, a headache, nausea and vomiting.

Infants, children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness, PHAC said.

As it investigates, the agency is offering Canadians safety tips to avoid infection, including washing your hands before and after preparing food and not eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, fish, shellfish or egg products.

Other tips include: