SALMON ARM, B.C. -- The RCMP and coroners service are investigating after a man was found dead inside a makeshift structure following an early morning fire in southeast British Columbia.

The Mounties say emergency crews responded just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday to reports of a structure on fire in Salmon Arm.

Police say first responders arrived to find the makeshift structure fully engulfed in flames and witnesses reported explosions, which were likely caused by propane tanks and fuel containers.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says fire crews discovered a man's body inside the structure.

West says at this time criminality is not suspected in the man's sudden death and the next steps will be to obtain a positive identification and notify his next of kin.

The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting a fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the man died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2020.