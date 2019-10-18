

Scott Cunningham, CTV Vancouver Island





VICTORIA, B.C. - Heavy smoke poured out of a Saanich home Friday morning as fire crews, ambulance and police arrived on scene.

Just after 8 a.m. Saanich’s fire department received a call of a structure fire in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue. Arriving on scene, the home was awash in smoke with some flames visible near the top of the single-storey home.

At this time the cause of the fire and if anyone was inside are still unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.