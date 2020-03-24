VANCOUVER -- Some local celebrities have added their voices to the chorus of calls urging Canadians to stay home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated a few famous faces to help spread the message on social media last night, as the spread of COVID-19 accelerates around the world.

You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video - and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve. @MichaelBuble and @VancityReynolds - can you help? #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/f1PQQrzMIK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 23, 2020

Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds responded in his usual tongue-in-cheek fashion, saying, “I think in times of crisis, we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this.”

The actor continued by reminding his followers to stay home, wash their hands and practice physical distancing.

Reynolds nominated fellow Vancouverite Seth Rogen and the Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page to help pass on the message, adding some levity to the increasingly serious restrictions facing Canadians.

Michael Buble has already posted on social media asking fans to stop the spread.