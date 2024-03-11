Rush hour changes happening in Massey Tunnel for next 4 weeks

Drivers who use the George Massey Tunnel have been told to expect traffic control changes during rush hour over the next four weeks.

The B.C. government is upgrading the tunnel's electronic lane control system, which was turned offline Monday morning and replaced with a manual counterflow system.

During the upgrade, motorists will be guided by a combination of "traffic-control vehicles, traffic-control personnel and traffic devices, such as cones and barriers," the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a news release.

"Drivers are asked to use caution, obey the posted speed limit, watch for traffic-control personnel and check DriveBC for updates," the ministry said.

The manual counterflow system will be in place during the same hours that the electronic system was – on weekdays from about 5:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., then from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Towards the end of the upgrade, from April 4 to April 8, the government is expecting to fully close the George Massey Tunnel overnight. Officials said they will be sharing more details on those closures later in March.