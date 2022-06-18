Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
The answer may never be clear, as even a British Columbia Supreme Court justice said she isn't sure what really happened over the span of three days in 2019.
Justice Janet Winteringham said in her ruling on Wednesday that the "entire encounter is highly suspicious."
"However, I simply cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the movement of (the alleged victim) was against his will or whether he was a co-operating participant in some scheme, either as characterized by defence counsel or otherwise."
The Vancouer courtroom heard through the trial of three men charged with kidnapping that the victim, if that is what he was, was taken at gunppoint from his vehicle in July 2019. He was taken to a nearby condominium, where he was held at ransom until being "rescued" by police two days after he was taken.
The Crown described Arnold Hue as a "less than perfect witness," Winteringham summarized while revealing her verdict, but said evidence backed up his claim that he was a victim in the operation.
But two of the three accused said at best, the Crown may prove unlawful confinement. The third denied even that charge, and all three claimed the so-called kidnapping was a ruse.
The accused, Abdulkadir Handule, Abdullah Abdullahi and Obinna Njoku, told the court that Hue was in on it the whole time. They'd been part of a scheme to extort ransom money from Hue's "criminal associates," and accused Hue of lying to police and the court.
THE EVIDENCE
Some of the evidence and facts in the case are not disputed, among them being that Hue met the three people in the parkade at Metrotown Mall, and left with them in a Dodge Charger registered and driven by Njoku.
All four went to the condo, their arrival at which was captured on security camera.
Also captured on video was police officers' arrival at the condo, prompting the attempted escape of the accused from the balcony. All three were arrested a short time later.
And no one argued that Njoku, who jumped from the 11th floor to a 10th floor balcony and broke a sliding glass door to enter another suite in the building, attempted to mingle with other residents, at one point picking up a stranger's child and carrying her down the staircase "much to the disapproval of her mother."
What is unknown is how the moment of the alleged kidnapping actually played out, as the area where Hue had parked was not within the range of surveillance cameras. The court heard that 44 seconds are unaccounted for.
Nothing captured on video inside the condo building makes it clear whether Hue was there of his own volition, and he's only seen on the building's cameras one time.
Text messages presented in court may have been negotiations over ransom, or they may have been indications that the alleged kidnappers were in on the hoax, depending on which side was analyzing what the men sent each other.
HUE'S INCONSISTENT STORY
Hue was the sole witness to the kidnapping, but his fiancee also testified, telling the court "matter-of-factly" about Hue's alleged involvement in illicit activities, including the shipping of marijuana. Hue, for his part, denies any involvement in criminal activity.
Age 31 at the time of his testimony, Hue "downplayed" his relationship with a man described during the trial as a drug dealer, Winteringham said. Details in his story changed or were vague, she said.
Hue said he'd been at the mall for a money transfer.
He told the court that earlier in the day, a bundle of money was thrown into his car window by occupants of a passing SUV at an arranged location. He'd gone to the mall to run errands while waiting for further instruction.
The justice called this bizarre story about a favour he was doing for the alleged drug-dealing associate "evasive, inconsistent and disingenuous."
"I find that Mr. Hue's description…is unbelievable. I do not accept the suggestion that he received the money through his window, either by throwing it or handing it to him (his testimony was inconsistent on this point)," Winteringham said.
"These were important details that someone, who hours later says he was kidnapped, would have recalled."
And the judge didn't buy Hue's claim that he was trying to avoid the associate involved in drug crime, yet was inexplicably owed $6,000 from that man, and still agreed to do a favour for him.
There were several other inconsistencies as well, and that's all before Hue talked about the kidnapping itself.
Asked why he was seen on video driving around the parkade, rather than just parking right away, Hue said he didn't want to look suspicious to the security guard. The judge said it's "suspicious" that Hue eventually settled on a spot blocked from the security cameras.
Hue "was unable (or unwilling)" to explain how it was organized that the contact for the money transfer would meet him.
He claimed one of the men got in his car with him, they spoke to each other, and then he was told to get in the other car. Hue said he agreed to get into the other car, hoping it would move the interaction along so he could go home.
He testified that all three pointed guns at him when he got into the Charger, contrary to a sworn affidavit in which he said two people had guns. While some may think it's a small detail, and Hue said the changed story was just his memory fading, the judge weighed this heavily, as Hue was able to describe all three guns in detail during the trial and told the court he'd learned the types through video games.
If he remembered that much about the guns, surely he'd remember the number, the judge implied in her ruling.
He said he was tied up and his phone, watch and glasses were taken away.
But the judge didn't buy it, noting that Hue said his kidnappers "circled back" after taking off so that they could make sure Hue's Honda Civic was locked, and that Hue's version of the encounter would have taken much longer than the 44 seconds hidden from the parking lot's surveillance cameras.
It's unclear whether Hue was tied up or at gunpoint. The judge said the surveillance video from the condo building doesn't support or contradict the story.
Hue said while being held in the suite he was untied and mostly kept in the bedroom. He was allowed to go to the kitchen to get himself a drink of water, but wasn't given food for some time.
He said he was threatened with guns and knives – video showed Hue with a gun and a knife pointed at him – and tied up at times, also backed by video.
Another video viewed by the court showed Hue crying while speaking about his grandmother.
He claimed his kidnappers worked with him to stage that his finger had been cut off. "Blood" seen in one of the videos was made of ketchup, Sriracha and "some kind of berry."
Hue himself admitted all the videos were simulations, but the judge agreed with the Crown that they were disturbing and degrading even if Hue knew what was going on.
THE DECISION
All three accused were charged with kidnapping, and all three were found not guilty of that charge.
But Handule and Abdullahi didn't dispute the Crown's claim that at some point after Hue was brought to the condo, the situation did turn into one of confinement.
The pair conceded that they are guilty of the lesser offence of unlawful confinement.
The judge agreed that the Crown proved this beyond a reasonable doubt.
Njoku, however, took the position that he was not guilty of that offence either. The judge noted his attempt to evade police as raising questions about his involvement, but ultimately acquitted him.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Building partially collapses after large fire in downtown Hamilton, Ont.
A vacant commercial building in downtown Hamilton Ont. has partially collapsed after a fire ripped through the space Saturday morning.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Divorcing couples challenged by declining home prices, rising interest rates: experts
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspects in break-in at Nanaimo store went straight to the jewelry cases, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo have released surveillance images of two people suspected of breaking into a big box store last weekend.
-
Vancouver Island residents offer tips for coping with inflation
South Island families are feeling the pinch of rising inflation in an already-expensive place to live.
-
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month
Hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday night
A cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Edmonton
-
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
Toronto
-
Ontario losing farmland at fast rate amid urban sprawl, new data suggests
Data from the 2021 Census of Agriculture suggests Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland daily, equal to the loss of one average family farm per day.
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Toronto teen swimmer claims world championship silver
Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle at the world championship Saturday
Montreal
-
The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec
Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.
-
GRAND PRIX
GRAND PRIX | What makes the Gilles-Villeneuve F1 Circuit in Montreal one of the best?
The Formula One AWS Grand Prix in Montreal is one of the top picks for racers and fans alike due to its simple track design and location within sight of the city.
-
$200 million settlement approved in Desjardins personal information leak
The Quebec Superior Court has approved a settlement agreement of more than $200 million reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins in class actions related to the personal information leak announced in June 2019.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead after being shot by police in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot by police in an 'officer-involved incident' Friday evening.
-
Heat warnings issued; parts of southern Manitoba may hit upper 30s
Several heat warnings across southern Manitoba say some residents can expect to see temperatures soar to the upper 30s.
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
Saskatoon
-
'Aggressive and confrontational': Man dead after being taken into custody by Saskatoon police
A man is dead after being “aggressive and confrontational” with the Saskatoon Police Service overnight Friday.
-
'Important for us to speak out': Judge allows release of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim's name
An Alberta man hopes the end of a publication ban will help others comprehend the 'horror' of what his brother allegedly experienced in a rural Sask. group home.
-
Man charged in Saskatoon woman's death released, ordered not to contact gang members
A man charged in connection to Megan Gallagher’s death has been released from jail.
Regina
-
STARS called to water rescue on Buffalo Pound Lake: Bethune fire department
The Bethune and District Volunteer Fire Department (BFD) and STARS were on scene for a “water rescue assist,” on Buffalo Pound Lake, according to a Friday evening tweet.
-
'It’s not getting simpler': Sask. schools feel inflationary pressure as budget deadline looms
Saskatchewan school boards say they need additional government funding to prevent cuts in the classroom.
-
Local non-profit renovates basketball court at Scott Collegiate
Buckets and Borders, a non-profit organization in Regina, launched the re-opening of the basketball court deemed ‘The Den’ at Scott Collegiate on Friday.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
London
-
Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' and family arrive safely in Canada
A critically ill child known as 'Tiny Tim' successfully made the journey to Canada with his parents, landing in Toronto Friday night after a year of effort to bring the family to Canada.
-
One person sent to hospital following early morning fire in south London
The London Fire Department tackled an early morning structure fire on Saturday that sent one resident to hospital.
-
Shooting in Simcoe, Ont. under investigation
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a reported shooting in Simcoe, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury walk participants come out in hopes of beating ALS
It was a colourful, upbeat and positive scene at the Delki Dozzi Sports Complex in Sudbury's west-end as close to a hundred came out for the 'Walk to end ALS.'
-
Near North Special Olympics returns with The Jack Lyons Memorial Track Meet
More than 70 athletes from across the north participated in various events in North Bay on Saturday
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Part of major Kitchener road shut down for crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have shut down part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.