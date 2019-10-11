

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A startling owl attack at the Resort Municipality of Whistler has prompted a warning to hikers and cyclists to avoid a particular trail.

Officials said the victim was out on the Don't Look Back biking trail Monday, north of Function Junction, when an owl suddenly swooped in and "inflicted minor injuries."

Officials described the raptor as an "aggressive" barred owl, and cautioned the public against using the trail over the next week. People have also been told to exercise caution on other trails nearby.

The incident was reported to the Conservation Officer Service, but it's unclear whether officers are investigating the attack. CTV News has called the COS for further details.

Barred owls are said to be less aggressive than great horned owls, and are generally nocturnal – though the B.C. government said they can be "active any time of the day, especially when supporting young."

The raptors are known for their wide range of vocalizations, the most common being a call that sounds like "Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you all?"

Anyone who sees wildlife acting aggressively can report incidents to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.