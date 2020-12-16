VANCOUVER -- A woman is dead after a runaway delivery van veered onto a sidewalk in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

There was no one behind the wheel when the white cargo van, which was used to deliver packages from Amazon, started rolling downhill on 144 Street shortly before 3 p.m.

The vehicle hit at least one car before jumping the sidewalk near 61A Avenue, where it struck a pedestrian.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to resuscitate the woman, but were unable to save her life.

Surrey RCMP said investigators are still trying to determine how the tragic accident happened.

They said the driver who was supposed to be in control of the van remained on the scene and is co-operating with their investigation.

Amazon released an emailed statement to CTV News late Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said spokesperson Owen Torres. “We are working with law enforcement and the delivery service partner as they investigate.”

Surrey RCMP are appealing for witnesses, particularly any drivers who may have dash cam video from the area around the time of the crash, as they try to piece together the events that led to the woman’s tragic death.