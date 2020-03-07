VANCOUVER -- Police closed a portion of a major road in Burnaby for much of the day Saturday after a runaway TransLink bus knocked over a utility pole.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. Saturday on Gilmore Avenue near Kitchener Street. The bus itself was not in operation at the time of the crash, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Police said the bus had been having mechanical issues and was being towed, when it somehow dislodged from the tow truck and rolled downhill, colliding with the pole in the process.

No one was injured in the incident, police said, adding that a preliminary investigation suggested that the incident was not suspicious.

BC Hydro's online outage map listed three different outages in the area, all of them caused by motor vehicle accidents. A total of roughly 200 customers were without power, and crews worked throughout the afternoon to restore it. The utility company estimated that service would be restored by 7 p.m.

Gilmore Avenue was closed between Grant and Parker streets while crews worked to repair the outage.

TransLink tweeted that the 129 bus was being rerouted while the road was closed.