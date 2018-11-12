

The deadline for a mediator to help Canada Post and its workers reach an agreement has now passed, with both sides no closer to making a deal.

Without an agreement, rotating strikes will continue, including picketing in Richmond that began three days ago.

No mail is moving at Canada Post's Pacific Processing Centre, a major hub for sorting and delivery.

The dispute between the mail service and the union representing workers has been going on for 11 months. A mediator was assigned to help the two sides reach an agreement, but the deadline passed with no deal.

"Things are nor moving. The mediator portion expired last night at midnight," said Anju Parmar, third vice-president for CUPW Vancouver Local Branch.

"We still have a lot of outstanding issues and demands that the employer is not ready to address. Number one for us is health and safety for letter carriers and the employer is ignoring us on that."

The union's other main sticking points have been forced overtime and overburdened employees.

Workers told CTV News they want to be doing their jobs, but they're also committed to the strike. They've been out in the cold for close to 60 hours, and are prepared to continue as long as it takes.

Christmas is just six weeks away, and at a time that's already busy when it comes to online shopping, those waiting for packages are warned to expect significant delays.

"The impact will be felt throughout B.C.," Parmar said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi