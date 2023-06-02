Rope-carrying man at centre of 'suspicious occurrence' at Surrey park being investigated: RCMP
A rope-carrying man who spooked a woman in Surrey on Wednesday is at the centre of an RCMP investigation.
Mounties were called to Crescent Park shortly before 1:30 p.m. by a woman who “saw a man running in her direction carrying a rope, was startled, ran away and contacted police,” according to statement Thursday.
The suspect is described as a tall, white man with a slim build. At the time of the “suspicious occurrence,” police say he was wearing a white or light coloured shirt with darker sleeves, camouflage-print shorts and brown ankle boots.
Police say there was no physical or verbal interaction between the man and woman who reported his behaviour.
“Investigators are working to identify the man involved in order to determine the complete circumstances, and asking the man to contact police so we can speak with him,” said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn.
In the release, police clarified that the woman involved is not behind any posts circulating social media that describe the incident as an attack of attempted abduction.
“We encourage anyone who encounters something suspicious or feels unsafe to do what this complainant did, follow their instincts and call police,” the statement reads.
Anyone who was in Crescent Park between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau continues to stand by David Johnston despite calls that he step down
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is committed to keeping David Johnston in place as Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference, despite a majority of MPs voting in favour of his stepping down from the gig.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Pierre Poilievre is off to Manitoba to rally Conservative supporters ahead of a byelection that Maxime Bernier is hoping will send him back to Parliament. The far-right People's Party of Canada leader lost his Quebec seat in the 2019 federal vote and lost again in the 2021 election.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
How natural disasters can create long-lasting trauma
As wildfires continue to ravage across Canada, an expert warns that people who live through such natural disasters could experience serious mental health issues in the long term.
Some Ottawa parents keep kids home from school due to Pride activities, OCDSB says
As the rainbow flag flew at schools across Ottawa on Thursday, the public school board says some parents kept their children home from school due to possible Pride activities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. fish farm workers rally against closures in Campbell River
There was outrage on the streets of Campbell River on Thursday as more than 100 fish farm workers gathered to raise concerns about the closure of open net pen fish farms in the area.
-
Former Jamaican Olympian headlines Victoria boxing card
Giant heavyweight Ricardo (Big 12) Brown, a former Jamaican Olympian now fighting out of Toronto, looks to add to his 7-0-0 pro record Saturday when he takes on Mexican boxer Miguel Angel Flores Gomez in Victoria.
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C., remains out of control, but officials say progress being made
British Columbia wildfire officials say crews are making progress in their efforts to suppress a large forest fire on northern Vancouver Island, though the 160-hectare blaze was still burning out of control Thursday.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory in effect for 3 Calgary communities
Three southwest Calgary communities are under a boil water advisory due to a watermain break Thursday afternoon at a nearby construction site.
-
Plans to clear-cut popular trail near Bragg Creek prompts tourism and environmental concerns
Outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists are raising concerns over a proposal to clear-cut two areas known for their popular cycling and hiking trails just west of Bragg Creek.
-
No splashing this summer: Bowness wading pool closed for 2023
Neighbourhood kids won't be able to play at the Bowness Park wading pool this summer.
Edmonton
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
'I'm sorry to bring the bad news': Mikisew Cree First Nation chief confirms cabins destroyed by wildfire
Several cabins in an Indigenous community were believed to have been burned down by a 16,000-hectare wildfire in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
'All about the campfire': Campers adjust their plans with fire bans in place
Jade Najam was getting excited about camping during the May long weekend, sitting around the campfire late into the night with his family and sipping hot chocolate.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
98-year-old makes history as oldest woman to walk across CN Tower
A 98-year-old woman made yet another record-breaking walk across the CN Tower.
-
Two major downtown roads will be closed to traffic this weekend
Thousands of cyclists will be taking over the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway this weekend, likely creating headaches for drivers in the process.
Montreal
-
'You don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card': Cote Saint-Luc makes dig at Bill 96 in phone greeting
'If you'd like service in English, press two. And by the way, you don't need to show us your Grade 3 report card, or your family tree going back ten generations. And you don't have to pinky-promise anything. This is the City of Cote Saint-Luc, and that's how we roll.'
-
Roads to close for Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile this weekend in Montreal
Cyclists will be in the spotlight and on the streets in Montreal this weekend. Thousands of them will be taking part in the Tour la Nuit, on Friday, and the Tour de l'Ile, on Sunday, to officially launch the cycling season. Motorists, meanwhile, will have to plan their journeys in the north of the city.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
As Montreal endures another day of high heat, the city could also see some stormy weather heading our way as well.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs remain mum on Pride parade pledge
While the Manitoba NDP is committing every member to walk in one of Manitoba's pride parades during June, the governing Progressive Conservatives are unwilling to make a similar pledge.
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Poilievre links Pride with freedom but stays mum on parades, condemns Uganda bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is wishing LGBTQ2S+ people a happy Pride month, linking it with his platform's focus on freedom, but he is not saying whether he'll be attending any Pride events.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask for public’s help locating missing 65-year-old woman
A 65-year-old woman is missing, and Saskatoon police are asking the public for help finding her.
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators meet LGBTQ2S+ protestors on their doorstep
A protest at Saskatoon’s Catholic school division over a leaked email described as discriminatory of the queer community led to a tense exchange with its director of education on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon woman in 'total shock' after $100K lotto win
A Saskatoon woman who won $100,000 in a lotto draw said she thought it was a mistake.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
Overnight thunderstorms bring more flooding to Regina
Many Regina residents are having to take detours on their Friday morning commutes as overnight thunderstorms brought more heavy rain and localized flooding to various parts of the city.
-
Here are Saskatchewan's connections to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers will compete for the NHL’s top prize beginning this week and both teams have ties to Saskatchewan on their respective rosters.
Atlantic
-
Tantallon-area residents who lost homes in N.S. wildfire offered chance to view neighbourhood
Halifax is offering residents whose homes have been destroyed by wildfires the chance to view their neighbourhoods as fires continue to burn.
-
The Waegwoltic Club is 'gone,' Halifax fire
Halifax fire and emergency deputy chief Roy Hollett says the historic club in Halifax’s south end that lit up in flames Thursday is “gone.”
-
RCMP enforcing Nova Scotia's ban on open fires, will charge maximum fine of $25,000
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have issued 10 summary offence tickets since the province issued a ban on burning and another on travelling in the woods because of raging wildfires.
London
-
LPS officers assaulted with bear spray
Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Downing Crescent where two men were inside fighting and one assaulted the other.
-
Power restored to thousands of customers in Middlesex, Huron, Bruce counties
Thousands of hydro customers in southern Ontario have their power back after a major outage on Friday morning.
-
Power slowly being restored in north London
At the peak of the outage, about 12,000 customers were without power.
Northern Ontario
-
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
-
Hundreds of people claim they may have lost winning ticket for expiring $70M Lotto Max prize
Hundreds of people have come forward to claim they could be the winner of the expiring $70 million Lotto Max prize.
-
Timmins city councillor takes police chief on tour of crime hotspots
Timmins City Counc. Bill Gvozdanovic took Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy on a tour of his ward in the Schumacher area.
Kitchener
-
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | 'This isn’t going to happen today': Staff at Kitchener business recall how they thwarted attempted robbery
The shocking incident was captured on the store's security cameras.
-
Local manufacturer files for bankruptcy, former employees claim they’ve been terminated
The manufacturing company Injection Technologies Inc. has filed for bankruptcy and insolvency and a number of former Kitchener employees tell CTV News they have been terminated.
-
Small aircraft lands in field between Kitchener and Guelph
Police say no one was hurt when a small aircraft made an unplanned landing in a Woolwich Township field Thursday morning.