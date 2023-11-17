Romanian man facing human-smuggling charges after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state.
American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.
Ionel Niculae, who is also known as Adrian Dumitrescu, was charged this week with six counts of aiding and abetting the improper entry of an undocumented individual. He is also facing three charges of bringing an undocumented person into the U.S. at a place other than a designated port of entry; three counts of bringing an undocumented person into the U.S. causing serious bodily injury; and one count of improper entry by an undocumented person.
The Romanian man was taken into custody at an accident scene near Sumas, Wash., on Sept. 17.
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents say Niculae drove a Jeep carrying six passengers across a berry field into the U.S. near the Sumas border crossing, south of Abbotsford, B.C.
A camera on the Washington side of the border captured the vehicle's illegal crossing, according to the U.S. district attorney's office for western Washington.
The same Jeep was spotted by Canadian officials crossing illegally into B.C. three days earlier, according to the district attorney.
As border agents pursued the Jeep into the U.S., the Sumas Police Department alerted the agents to a serious rollover crash in which the Jeep allegedly ran a stop sign and struck an SUV approximately four kilometres south of the Canadian border.
All six passengers in the Jeep were taken to hospital, along with the driver of the SUV.
Tessa M. Gorman, acting U.S. attorney for western Washington, says the driver who was struck by the Jeep is still recovering from injuries sustained in the crash.
"We are responding to an increase in dangerous smuggling events on our northern border," Gorman said in a statement. "This case illustrates how these illegal smuggling efforts endanger not only those being smuggled into the U.S., but also others travelling near the border."
Thee passengers in the Jeep suffered broken bones, including two with broken pelvises and one with a broken leg. Niculae was not injured, according to the district attorney.
"This incident underscores the risks to innocent members of our community, and the challenges we face in safeguarding our borders and keeping our communities safe," Chief Rosario Vasquez of the Blaine Sector Border Patrol said in a statement.
"Events like this highlight the disregard smugglers have for human life."
On Nov. 9, border patrol agents from Blaine, Wash., arrested two Romanian citizens suspected of smuggling a dozen other Romanians into the U.S., including seven children under the age of 14 who were found in the rear of an SUV.
U.S. border agents from Blaine, Wash., arrested two Romanian citizens suspected of smuggling 12 Romanians into the U.S., including seven children under the age of 14 who were found in the rear of an SUV, on Nov. 9, 2023. (U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
U.S. Homeland Security investigator Robert Hammer, who oversees the department's investigations in the Pacific Northwest, says investigations into human-smuggling rings have become a priority in the region.
"We have seen an uptick in the number of human smuggling events here in Washington state along our northern border with Canada," he said.
If convicted, Niculae faces up to 20 years in prison on each of the most serious charges of human-smuggling causing bodily injury, and up to 10 years in prison on the charges of bringing an undocumented person into the U.S. outside of a port of entry.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Russian authorities ask the Supreme Court to declare the LGBTQ2S+ 'movement' extremist
The Russian Justice Ministry on Friday said it has filed a lawsuit with the nation's Supreme Court to outlaw the LGBTQ2S+ "international public movement" as extremist, the latest crippling blow against the already beleaguered LGBTQ2S+ community in the increasingly conservative country.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Vancouver Island
-
Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.
-
Romanian man facing human-smuggling charges after crash injures 7 near B.C.-Washington border
A 48-year-old man is facing 13 federal charges in the United States after allegedly smuggling six Romanian citizens over the British Columbia border into Washington state. American officials say illegal crossings at the B.C.-Washington border are growing more common and more dangerous.
-
Man arrested, 'ghost guns' seized after shooting in Langford
Mounties have arrested a 41-year-old man and seized several prohibited firearms, including homemade "ghost guns," after a shooting earlier this year in Langford, B.C.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought in Marlborough shooting and car crash
Calgary police are asking for anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a shooting in Marlborough last week to come forward.
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Alberta urges federal government to accept court decision on plastics ban
The Alberta government is happy with a court decision that ruled Canada's plastics ban was too broad when it came to determining which ones were toxic to the environment.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
$100K in donations made to Edmonton's Zebra Centre after fire
The Zebra Child Protection Centre says it has received more than $100,000 in donations to replace materials destroyed in a deliberately set fire last month.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
'Unhinged': Realtor calls out Toronto housing market after half a bed listed for rent
A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto’s rental market has become.
-
TTC to launch 60 new made-in-Canada streetcars by 2025
Sixty new streetcars will join the TTC’s fleet by 2025—and all of them will be made in Canada.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Gregory Woolley, an influential organized crime figure, was killed in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, according to a police source.
-
Lawsuit accuses Concordia, student union of failing to address antisemitism on campus
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Concordia University in Montreal and its student union of failing to meaningfully address antisemitism on campus.
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories eye new rules for leadership races, following 2021 controversy
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are considering changes to the way they choose a party leader, following complaints of missing ballots and a lawsuit after the last contest.
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police cells often serve as makeshift emergency shelter, report says
Saskatoon police are increasingly locking up people who are intoxicated by drugs and alcohol in police detention because there is nowhere else for them to go.
-
Saskatoon's planned rapid bus lines get federal, provincial funding boost
The City of Saskatoon is getting a boost to help improve transit and build a new community centre.
-
Sask. man relieved after his wife and children make it safely out of Gaza
Abdullah Algherbawi has finally found relief. After weeks of sleepless nights he received word that his family, who were trapped in Gaza since the start of the ongoing war, made it to Egypt safely.
Regina
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
-
Here are the 11 former Riders hunting for a Grey Cup in 2023
The green and white may have missed the playoffs for a second straight year, but there are plenty of familiar faces Rider faithful can keep an eye out for in Sunday’s Grey Cup game.
-
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Pierre Poilievre’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
-
Inflation driving water and sewer rates up-up-up-up in London’s 2024-2027 multi-year budget
A staff report going to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) recommends water rates rise 2.5 per cent next year — and anticipate similar increases each of the following three years.
Northern Ontario
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Ahead of Freeland's fiscal update, how are Canadians feeling about finances?
Ahead of the fall economic fiscal update next week, which is a revised look at Canada's books, a recent survey from Nanos Research suggests most Canadians aren't feeling positive about their finances.
-
Mining companies fined $430K for worker’s 2020 death
A mining company operating near Thunder Bay has been fined a total of $430,000 for the death of an employee May 27, 2020, at the Lac Des Iles Mine.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks at two local hospitals
Cambridge Memorial Hospital and St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the town of St. Marys have both declared COVID-19 outbreaks.