

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A rollover crash led to a waste oil transport truck bursting into flames early Wednesday morning, closing a highway off-ramp by North Vancouver RCMP.

District of North Vancouver and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services were called out to a rollover at the Dollarton Highway off-ramp in the northbound side of the Second Narrows Bridge at around 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a large truck that had rolled over and was on fire. Crews soon realized that the truck was carrying large barrels of waste cooking oil.

North Vancouver RCMP has closed the off-ramp and a lane of the Trans-Canada Highway until a large tow truck can up-right the vehicle and tow it away.

The accident also damaged a large portion of fencing that separates the roadway from the sidewalk. North Vancouver RCMP were seen picking up some of the debris.

The roads were wet at the time of the crash, and there are believed to be no injuries according to Mounties.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.