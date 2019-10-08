

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on Hornby Street in downtown Vancouver.

A black sedan hit a building, according to police, and ended up flipped on the sidewalk.

Two pedestrians were hurt and taken to hospital, according to Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver Police Department. Two people from the car were also taken to hospital.

Several more pedestrians are being cared for on-scene by paramedics, according to BC Emergency Health Services. Spokesperson Shannon Miller added the patients who were transported to hospital were in stable condition.

BC EHS received the 911 call at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, and dispatched several ambulances to the scene.

Carolyn Knudsen, a witness, was standing outside her work said she noticed the car was parallel parking.

"I think he hit his gas too hard, and as he was parallel parking he flipped over twice and hit a couple of people on the sidewalk," she said.

Hornby Street is closed to drivers and cyclists between Davie and Helmcken streets while officers investigate.