Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A rolled over semi truck carrying a cargo container caused traffic problems Wednesday morning in Surrey.

The crash happened on Highway 17 between 104 Avenue and Highway 1 around 4:45 a.m.

Surrey RCMP closed off traffic in the area around 104 Avenue.

It is unknown what caused the crash, or if there are any injuries. The concrete highway median divider is buckled and has damage.

Shortly before 8 a.m., DriveBC posted on Twitter that a "vehicle incident has closed the eastbound lanes at 104th Avenue...the westbound lanes are now open. Crews on scene, assessment in progress. Drive with care and expect heavy delays."