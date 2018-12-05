

CTV Vancouver





Crews are responding to a rockslide that closed a stretch of Highway 3 near Hope, B.C. in both directions Wednesday.

The rocks tumbled onto the highway about 11 kilometres east of the city, between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted that a geotechnical assessment would be conducted sometime Wednesday morning.

Pictures of the slide show large rocks covering two full lanes of the highway. DriveBC estimated it would take until around 1 p.m. for traffic to start moving again.

There have been no reports of injuries.