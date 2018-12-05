Rockslide closes stretch of Highway 3 near Hope
A rockslide closed Highway 3 in both directions near Hope, B.C. on Dec. 5, 2018. (Twitter/BC Transportation)
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:06AM PST
Crews are responding to a rockslide that closed a stretch of Highway 3 near Hope, B.C. in both directions Wednesday.
The rocks tumbled onto the highway about 11 kilometres east of the city, between First Avalanche Gate and Sunshine Valley.
The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted that a geotechnical assessment would be conducted sometime Wednesday morning.
Pictures of the slide show large rocks covering two full lanes of the highway. DriveBC estimated it would take until around 1 p.m. for traffic to start moving again.
There have been no reports of injuries.
The scene on #BCHwy3, 11 km east of #HopeBC, where rocks have the road closed. Geotechnical assessment is happening this morning. @DriveBC for updates: https://t.co/7nnbjLu7uO pic.twitter.com/ULYE8XWf6g— BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 5, 2018