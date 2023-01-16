Rockslide closes Highway 3, forces RV park evacuation

A rockslide closed Highway 3 just outside of Keremeos, B.C., on Monday, and forced the evacuation of a neighbouring RV park.

Crews shut down the busy highway in both directions after the slide struck between Ashnola Road and 10th Avenue, according to DriveBC.

No one was hurt during the rockslide, but there are reports that boulders crashed into multiple empty trailers at the Eagle RV park.

A post on a Keremeos community Facebook group said one boulder "barely missed a large propane tank" next to one of the trailers.

DriveBC said detours are in effect, and that the highway will remain closed to heavy vehicles "until further notice."