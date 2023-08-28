Rockslide blocks off Highway 97 in Okanagan

A rockslide Monday afternoon has shut down Highway 97 in both directions between Summerland and Peachland in the Okanagan.

The debris tumbled onto the road about one kilometre north of Summerland, between Bridgeman road and North Beach Road.

According to DriveBC, a geotechnical assessment still needs to be completed.

Detour routes include highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33, according to transportation officials.

The next update is scheduled for 5 p.m.