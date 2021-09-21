Rockfall closes climbing routes on B.C.'s 'Chief'

VANCOUVER -

BC Parks says numerous climbing routes on the renowned Stawamus Chief in Squamish -- including some on the famed Grand Wall -- have been closed through the winter.

A post on the website for Stawamus Chief Provincial Park says the move follows multiple significant rockfalls.

The park service says there's concern storms or changing temperatures may trigger more debris to fall in areas where rocks have broken away as recently as Monday.

Heat was blamed earlier this summer when a large slab broke away from the Grand Wall in late July after earlier rockfalls in June