Five locally owned storefronts in downtown Vancouver are on the chopping block to make room for a 13-storey, 66,000-square-foot high-rise.

The project is set to replace the aging one-storey building at 600 Robson between Granville and Seymour streets.

“To move on will definitely be a challenge for us,” said Gurmeet Gupta with India Gate Restaurant, one of the businesses that will fall victim to the new development.

The family owned eatery has been at the location for 41-years.

"It's our home. I feel like I live here right on Robson Street. It's where I grew up I've been here all my life," said Gupta.

The 40-year-old’s parents opened the business before he was born and still help run the restaurant today.

Simon’s Bike Shop, Red Burrito, Time Frame and City Cannabis Co. are the other businesses that occupy the space.

The building, assessed at $28.6 million, was purchased by Bonnis Properties, which is working with Perkins + Will to develop the space.

“All tenant leases required a minimum of 12-months advance written notice of termination. We delivered notice to each one of them on July 17, 2018,” said owner and developer Kerry Bonnis.

Bonnis explained that he is giving tenants the option to stay longer until just before demolition starts.

“It’s simple business knowledge that when there is a demolitions clause one enjoys a sub-market rental rate and this was the scenario with all these businesses,” said Bonnis.

“They have made a business decision to enter into a lease agreement and occupy premises with the understanding the landlord can anytime, after substantial notice, effectively terminate the lease.”

Simon Coutts, who owns Simon’s Bike Shop, explained that he knew the property would eventually be developed.

“There are very few stores where you can walk in and meet the owner and he is actually working the cash register or working the front of the store," he said, adding that he is looking to relocate elsewhere downtown.

This situation is just one example of the difficulties faced by local businesses in the downtown core, said Vancouver Coun. Melissa De Genova.

“I think we are going to see local and small businesses move if we don't do something for them like we do for non-profit and charitable organizations,” she said, explaining that currently the city of Vancouver grants property tax exemptions for not-for-profit and charitable organizations.

De Genova said conversations are being held between city council and the local business improvement associations to try and find a solution.

Last month Chocolate Mousse Kitchenware, a popular locally owned store further west on Robson closed its doors after 34-years due to increasing property tax.

"Our property tax was $120,000 in 2018," said Karen Tennant. "In the beginning it was probably $28,000.”