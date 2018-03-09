

CTV Vancouver





A section of Robson Street in downtown Vancouver was closed for several hours early Friday morning after a pane of glass fell from a hotel.

Police say the pane fell from the Riviera Hotel just before 1 a.m., shattering on the road below.

Officials believe high winds may have jarred the glass loose.

Robson was taped off between Nicola and Broughton streets while crews worked to determine if there were any further safety risks.

No one was injured.