VANCOUVER -- Vancouver’s beloved outdoor downtown ice rink in Robson Square won’t be opening this winter.

The news comes as the coronavirus pandemic hits B.C. hard before the holiday season.

"This decision has been made as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the orders and direction of the provincial health officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in B.C.,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens' Services in a news statement.



Normally, the outdoor ice rink attracts skaters of all levels, who can either rent or bring their own skates, and use the under-cover rink at no charge.The province’s order against gathering and events states that organized and structured events that include groups are not allowed.

“This includes public ice skating at Robson Square,” Beare continues.

"We will continue to assess the situation and closely follow the advice and guidance of the provincial health officer as it relates to the Robson Square ice rink."