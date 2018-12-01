

CTV Vancouver





With speeches, carols, and a visit from Santa Claus, Robson Square Ice Rink in Downtown Vancouver opened for skating Saturday morning.

B.C. Minister of Citizens’ Services Jinny Sims, MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, and families from the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and Skate Canada were present to kick off the skating season at 9 a.m.

Skating at Robson Square is free, but this winter visitors will be asked to make an optional donation to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. The money raised will support the creative arts program at BC Children’s Hospital, which uses art to help comfort children during their stay in the hospital.

The rink will be open every day from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Nearly 120,000 people visited the rink last year.