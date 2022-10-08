'Robbery with violence' charges approved against 3, including a minor, in Maple Ridge

Mounties in Maple Ridge say they arrested three people suspected of robbing a business on Lougheed Highway last week.

Officers responded to "numerous reports of a robbery in progress" on Sept. 30 at a business in the 22700 block of Lougheed Highway, according to a news release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The area is near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and 227 Street, near the ValleyFair Mall and Chances Maple Ridge Casino. Police did not name the business where the robbery took place.

Staff and customers at the business were bear-sprayed and one employee was "struck on the head" during the incident, according to police.

The suspects fled on foot and were arrested a short time later, Mounties said, adding that charges of robbery with violence and assault with a weapon were approved against all three suspects on Oct. 4.

The accused are 21-year-old Parampreet Singh Dhaliwal, a Calgary resident, 18-year-old Gurnoor Brar, an Abbotsford resident, and a third person who is under the age of 18. Ridge Meadows RCMP identified this individual in their initial statement on the arrests, but said they did so in error and have since removed it.

Dhaliwal was held in custody pending a court appearance Friday. Online court records indicate this bail hearing was adjourned until Oct. 17.

Brar and the other accused are next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25, according to police.

"Thank you to all the witnesses that already spoke to police and assisted with the investigation." said Sgt. Brad Gibson of the Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crimes Unit, in the release.

"The quick response of bystanders and security guards was instrumental in the quick arrest of all the suspects involved."

Witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP Investigational Support Team at 604-463-6251.