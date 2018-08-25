

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody in Abbotsford, B.C. following reports of a robbery Saturday morning.

Police were first called to a home at the corner of Clearbrook Road and Fir Avenue for reports of a robbery and uttering threats.

"Without provocation, the male kicked a car attempting to park, threatened to shoot the two occupants inside and took their cellphone," Abbotsford police wrote on Twitter.

They converged on the house they believed the suspect was inside at around 9 a.m. Several armed officers could be seen surrounding the home at the time.

"We contained the residence and made some calls," Staff Sgt. Paul Dhillon said.

"The subject of the complaint came out of the residence, so he was compliant, and was taken into custody."

He said the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, is a man they'd had dealings with in the past.

The investigation is ongoing.