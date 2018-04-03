

CTV Vancouver





Police in Delta have arrested one person after a robbery that led to a two-vehicle collision in Surrey Monday.

Staff at a business in the 5200-block of Ladner Trunk Road called police at around noon, alleging someone had robbed them at gunpoint, making off with cash and an unknown quantity of goods.

Delta police located a suspect vehicle a short time later. As officers deployed "emergency equipment" to stop the driver, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in the 12600-block of 68 Avenue in Surrey and crashed into a northbound vehicle.

No one in the northbound vehicle was seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot, but police were able to arrest the passenger.

Officers also found a replica handgun and a number of items that had allegedly been stolen from the business inside the vehicle.

Investigators are still looking for the driver.

Forensics experts with the Delta police gathered evidence from both the scene of the robbery and the crash.

Delta's major crimes unit is also investigating with the help of Surrey RCMP.