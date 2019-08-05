Outrage is growing in Burnaby after part of a memorial for a cyclist who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver went missing.

Charles Masala died on June 29. The 53-year-old had been cycling up Burnaby Mountain on Gaglardi Way when he was hit by a SUV. The driver fled, but was later arrested. RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid.

A makeshift memorial began growing down the street at Sidewinder Trail days later, a popular spot for mountain bikers.

A photo of Masala and flowers were laid at the trail head, along with a bike. It was painted in the colour of Zambia’s flag to honour his home country in Africa.

Masala had deep ties to his homeland. He started a charity called Dwankhozi Hope more than a decade ago to help the less fortunate.

"He built schools and villages and he devoted a lot of time to giving back to the community,” said Dan Walker, a cyclist who regularly uses Sidewinder Trail.

He was also a father and a well-respected engineer.

"I came down here shortly after the accident, just as the first responders were showing up and my wife actually worked with Charles,” Walker told CTV News.

He says he saw the painted bike was gone about a week ago.

"My wife actually noticed as were driving by, that the bike had been taken. She was particularly distraught by that,” said Walker. "I would hope that the people who took it would have the sense to bring it back, respect what it was left for."

The cyclist says the tragedy was a wakeup call that improved safety is needed on Burnaby Mountain.

"I'd really like to see maybe some better bike infrastructure," Walker said.

In the meantime, he's asking motorists to slow down and move over, so more memorials don't end up on the side of the road.