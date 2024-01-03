Roads back open after propane leak at Surrey gas station

Roads are reopening after a propane leak at a gas station in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The area around 88 Avenue and Harvie Road was evacuated and the public was asked to stay away while crews responded to the gas leak.

At 12:40 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a social media post that Harvie Road was shut down between 90 Avenue and 188 Street, while 88 Avenue was closed from 187 to 192 streets.

In an update just before 3:20 p.m., police said the roads were opening back up and thanked the public for their co-operation.