Two days after an ammonia leak triggered road closures and evacuations at the Gloucester industrial park in Langley Township, things are back to normal.

Officials announced the incident was resolved early Friday morning and that all roads have been reopened.

The leak was reported Wednesday afternoon at a pet food manufacturer that specializes in freeze-drying. It's believed to have been caused by a failure in the company's refrigeration system.

More than 100 businesses had to be evacuated, including a Save-On-Foods warehouse.

Ammonia exposure can be extremely dangerous. The compound was responsible for last year's Fernie ice rink tragedy, which claimed the lives of three maintenance workers.