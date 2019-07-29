

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help as they search for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with an alleged road rage incident that ended with a driver being bear sprayed earlier this month.

In a statement, police said they received a report at around 10 p.m. on July 14 from a man who claimed he had been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Madison Avenue.

According to police, the man said he was stopped at the intersection when his vehicle was struck by an SUV believed to be a Lincoln Navigator.

"When the man pulled his vehicle to the side of the highway, the SUV pulled up beside him and a suspect in the passenger seat of the vehicle produced bear spray and sprayed him inside his vehicle," investigators said. "The man drove around the block, as the suspect vehicle followed, reportedly ramming his vehicle repeatedly before leaving the area."

The two suspects are described as white men in their 20s who were wearing dark clothing.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model Lincoln Navigator that is beige or gold in colour with a distinct black bumper. Police say the car will likely have damage to its front, on the driver's side.

"The suspect vehicle is quite unique in appearance so we’re hopeful that someone will have information about this vehicle that will help further our investigation," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or with information that could advance the case is asked to contact investigators at 604-464-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.