A stunning road rage attack was caught on camera in Washington state.

Witnesses said two drivers started arguing at an intersection in Spokane. Cellphone video shows the driver of a car, who had apparently been cut off, punching through the window of a white pickup truck.

The truck then drives away, with the other driver running alongside.

Police also happened to be stuck in traffic at the same intersection, witnesses said, and they quickly arrested the driver who threw the punch.