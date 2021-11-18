Road conditions: B.C.'s Highway 7 reopens westbound for commercial vehicles stuck in Hope

Vancouver -

Commercial drivers who were stuck in Hope, B.C., because of landslides now have an opportunity to head towards the Lower Mainland.

The province announced Thursday that Highway 7 reopened for some westbound traffic at 10 a.m.

"The intent of this opening is to allow those commercial drivers stranded in Hope and area to make their way toward the Lower Mainland," the province said in its update.

A similar option was provided for passenger vehicles Wednesday night. Once commercial drivers have had a chance to leave, the province will close that highway stretch again to allow crews to continue repair work.

Emergency vehicles will still have access, however, and the transportation ministry said it hopes to have single-lane alternating traffic available to all vehicles between Hope and Agassiz later on in the day.

Several other highways remain closed in the province's south following the intense storm that sent mud, rocks and trees onto roadways on Sunday and Monday. The slides killed at least one person near Lillooet and stranded hundreds more in their vehicles in different locations.

But some other routes may soon reopen for emergency access. For example, officials said Wednesday crews were working to clear and repair Highway 3, or the Crowsnest Highway. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said it's expected the highway will be open for emergency access by the end of the weekend.

"It will likely be restricted traffic. We'll want to get trucks queued up to where they need to be and we want emergency vehicles to have access," Fleming said, saying heavy equipment will also need to get through to "get the highway to a much higher state of functionality."

Assessments and repair plans for other routes are ongoing and, in general, people are being asked to avoid travel altogether, especially if it's non-essential. Other highways, like the Coquihalla, don't have a reopening estimate at all. An estimate also hasn't been given for when Highway 1 through Abbotsford will reopen.

Other local road closures are also in place across southern B.C., and there may be updates not published in this article. Travellers should check the full list on DriveBC's website.