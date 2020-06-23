VANCOUVER -- A stretch of 103 Street has been closed temporarily to keep traffic back from the scene of a house fire in Surrey.

The RCMP said in a brief statement sent out shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that the fire is in the 14200 block of 103 Avenue.

As a result, the street has been closed between 144A and 143 avenues.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.

Police say no injuries have been reported so far.