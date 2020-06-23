Advertisement
Vancouver News | Local Breaking | CTV News Vancouver
Road closed in Surrey as crews battle house fire
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:23PM PDT
The scene of a house fire in Surrey is pictured Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Shane MacKichan for CTV News Vancouver)
VANCOUVER -- A stretch of 103 Street has been closed temporarily to keep traffic back from the scene of a house fire in Surrey.
The RCMP said in a brief statement sent out shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday that the fire is in the 14200 block of 103 Avenue.
As a result, the street has been closed between 144A and 143 avenues.
Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
Police say no injuries have been reported so far.