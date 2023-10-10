RMT touched patient between breasts without consent, B.C. college finds

A former registered massage therapist from B.C.'s Lower Mainland who was accused of touching a patient between her breasts without consent committed professional misconduct, according to the College of Massage Therapists.

A panel from the college's disciplinary committee found Stephen Bartlett violated the standards of practice for massage therapists several times during the same August 2019 appointment, including by asking his patient whether she had issues with incontinence.

Bartlett also asked the woman "if she liked to party" and "if she had a romantic partner," then shared details of his own "romantic life struggles," according to a summary of the panel's findings that was published online.

"The panel determined that Mr. Bartlett's disclosures were unsolicited, unwelcome, unprofessional, not relevant to patient-centred care," the summary reads.

The massage therapist was accused of touching the patient between her breasts then applying sustained pressure near her right breast, and failing to "adequately adjust treatment and communicate with (her) after (she) expressed that she was experiencing pain" as a result of that pressure.

During a separate incident, the panel found Bartlett touched a different patient's lower back "down to the tailbone," and placed his thumb in the man's "gluteal cleft" without his consent, according to the summary.

The disciplinary committee also found Bartlett violated the College of Massage Therapists' bylaws by advertising online that he specialized in spinal and pelvic alignment.

"The panel noted that Mr. Bartlett does not hold a specialization in spinal and pelvic alignment because no such specialization exists," the summary reads.

The former RMT – who resigned his registration in December 2022 – denied the allegations, but the panel found the claims were proven to the college's standards. A hearing to determine penalties and costs for Bartlett is still pending.

Bartlett has the option of appealing the disciplinary committee's decision to the B.C. Supreme Court.