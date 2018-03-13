

CTV Vancouver

Riverdance

The 20th Anniversary World Tour

April 13 - 15, 2018

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

BroadwayAcrossCanada.ca

The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand in Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary World Tour. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Of all the performances to emerge from Ireland - in rock, music, theatre and film - nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.