VANCOUVER - Mounties say the risk to safety near the Stawamus Chief has ended less than an hour after they'd asked the public to leave.

In a message posted on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m., the Squamish RCMP said the risk was over.

"There is still a heavy police presence in the area and will be for the next 30 minutes or so," the detachment wrote.

Officers still have not said what prompted a heavy police presence near the Chief, an area popular with hikers and climbers.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon the RCMP asked those nearby to leave or avoid the area, and said not to post photos revealing officers' location.

Mounties said a news release will be released shortly.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.